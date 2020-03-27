SAN DIEGO COVID-19 UPDATE: 341 CASES, 3 DEATHS

By Miriam Raftery

March 27, 2020 (San Diego) – As of March 26th, San Diego County health officials report 341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus among county residents. Three area residents have died, all elderly individuals.

However the major of cases diagnosed are in younger individuals, including 2 infants and 4 other young children or teens. COVID-19 has also been confirmed in 66 people in their 20s, 89 in their 30s, 61 in their 40s, and 53 in their 50s. There were also 26 cases among people in the 60s, 25 in their 70s, and 14 over age 80.

There are also significant numbers of people hospitalized in all age ranges except for children and teens. So it’s a myth to think that young adults are not at risk.

The disease is now spreading through community transmission, with cases across our region. That includes 207 cases in the city of San Diego, 16 cases in the county’s unincorporated areas including Spring Valley, Ramona and Lakeside here I East County, as well as 19 cases in the city of El Cajon, 2 in Santee, and 1 each in La Mesa and Lemon Grove. Cases are also reported in the South Bay and in North County communities as well.

Residents are asked to continue to stay home except for essential work or errands such as shopping for food, medical visits, exercise or dog walking. If you must go out, keep at least six feet of social distancing space from others and please do your exercising in your own neighborhood, to avoid spreading the virus to areas that are not yet infected.

Flattening the rapid growth curve is vital to prevent local hospitals from running out of beds and ventilators, and to protect the health of medical personnel and first responders, with masks, respirators and other protective equipment in short supply.

Sharp Rees Stealy and Scripps Clinic have shut down some non-essential offices, in order to conserve medical supplies and concentrate healthcare personal in hospitals and urgent care centers where they are most needed to treat Covid-19 patients.