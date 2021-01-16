SAN DIEGO FBI ASKS PUBLIC HELP TO PREVENT VIOLENCE RELATED TO THE CAPITOL INSURRECTION AND INAUGURATION

By Miriam Raftery

January 16, 2021 (San Diego) – The FBI is seeking tips from the public to prevent violence locally related to the Capitol siege and potential violence related to the upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Suzanne Turner, FBI Special Agent in Charge, issued this statement today related to potential violence in San Diego and Imperial Counties, including details on how to share tips on potential violence at any upcoming protest or event:

The FBI’s San Diego Field Office, leading the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and working with all of our other local, state, and federal partners, is preparing for any potential violent activity related to the recent unrest in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere.

Given the unrest at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, we are maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our area of responsibility. We are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who were involved in the siege of the U.S. Capitol and/or those who may continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity here locally and throughout the country.

To that end, the FBI in San Diego is running a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with our law enforcement partners on potential threats. We also have special agents, bomb technicians, the FBI Evidence Response Team, tactical teams, intelligence teams, and others to support investigations and counter any potential threat of violence to federal buildings, and our shared community.

We need the public’s help to protect our community and the rights of peaceful protesters. We are urging people in San Diego and Imperial Counties to call us at 1(800) Call-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit information regarding any potential violence at any upcoming protest or event. If you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.

We cannot be successful without the help of the American people as we work to fulfill our mission: protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution.

In San Diego, news releases, public service announcements, and educational resources can be found by following the FBI on twitter at @FBISanDiego or our website: fbi.gov/sandiego.