SAN DIEGO FBI SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY OF RANCHO BERNARDO BANK

Source:  San Diego Public Affairs

March 15, 2022 (Rancho Bernardo) - The San Diego FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the San Diego Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual wanted in connection with an attempted bank robbery in Rancho Bernardo.

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at approximately 4:29 p.m., an unknown male entered the California Bank & Trust located at 16796 Bernardo Center Drive and presented a note to the victim teller demanding money from the bank. The robber did not receive any money and fled the bank.

Description of Robber:

Sex:

Male

Race: 

White

Height: 

Approximately 5’6” – 5’10”

Hair:

Dark hair; clean, short haircut

Build: 

Slender

Age:

30s – 40s

Clothing:

Sunglasses; light-colored Hawaiian style shirt over white t-shirt; dark pants; tan boots.

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact:

San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov

