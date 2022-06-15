SAN DIEGO FBI SEEKS PUBLIC’S HELP TO FIND MAN WANTED FOR QUESTIONING IN DEATH OF RACQUEL SABEAN IN MEXICO

Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation

Photos taken June 15, 2022

June 17, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego FBI is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Tyler Adams, a white male, age 50, for questioning regarding the disappearance of Racquel Sabean in Mexico. Decomposed remains believed to be Sabean’s were found in a vehicle known to be driven by her.

Adams was detained in Mexico on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by Mexican authorities pursuant to an Amber Alert issued in Mexico for Sabean’s missing 7-month-old daughter. The 7-month-old child was later found safe and remains in protective custody in Mexico.

Adams was questioned by authorities in Mexico regarding Sabean but was uncooperative.

Adams entered the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at approximately 1:30 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, using the alias of Aaron Bain. Adams is known to use multiple fake and stolen identities (see list below of other aliases he has used).

Adams is also a wanted fugitive out of the state of Hawaii for Escape in the Second Degree. The warrant was issued in September 2020.

Tyler Adams is further described as follows:

Name: Tyler Adams

Age: 50

Race: White

Sex: Male

Height: 5’9”

Weight: Approximately 175 pounds

Hair: Brown

Clothing: Last wearing yellow short-sleeve button-up shirt, tan pants, black running shoes.

Other: Possible swelling under eyes

Aliases: Aaron Lee Bain, Aaron Lee, Aron Lee, Paul Wilson Phipps, Paul Wilson Phillps, David Smith, Dominic Braun, David Phillips, Kevin Schoolcraft, Kevin Kennedy, Michael Whittman, Lance Irwin, Brice Johnson, Matthew Kashani, Taylor Chase, Joshua Smith

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tyler Adams, please contact:

The San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or sdcrimestoppers.org.