SAN DIEGO FOUNDATION ACTIVATES REGIONAL DISASTER FUND TO SUPPORT VALLEY WILDFIRE RESPONSE AND RECOVERY; DONATIONS SOUGHT

By Miriam Raftery

September 7, 2020 (San Diego) -- The San Diego Foundation today activated the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund to collect and manage charitable funds for response and recovery from the Valley Wildfire currently impacting the Japatul Valley, Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley and Deerhorn Valley in San Diego’s East County. Donations can be made online at SDFoundation.org/DisasterFund.

The fund will receive donations and make grants to nonprofit organizations engaged in disaster response, recovery and rebuilding. Funds granted through the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund will be based on a community needs assessment that leverages third party data, research and analysis to determine where the greatest needs are within the impacted area of the region.

To date, the Valley Fire has burned over 10,000 acres, destroying dozens of structures including at least 11 homes and is 1% contained as of this afternoon.

The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund at The San Diego Foundation has served as a community resource for recovery efforts during the aftermath of the 2003, 2007 and 2017 wildfires when more than $13 million was raised and granted to organizations helping survivors.

The following is a statement from San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, about the recent disaster and the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund:

“When disaster strikes, San Diegans always come together and rally around those in need. The Valley Fire is hitting our region hard, tearing though communities. I appreciate the San Diego Foundation quickly establishing a relief fund for those that have suffered losses in the fire.”

The following is a statement from Mark Stuart, President and CEO of The San Diego Foundation, about the recent disaster and the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund:

“As the Valley Fire and other wildfires continue to devastate San Diego County, The San Diego Foundation is collaborating with local officials and emergency response organizations working to help in the recovery of impacted San Diegans and their families.

“These are the moments when San Diegans show their resilience and generosity. As our region faces crises on multiple fronts, with your help the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund will remain a vital resource for survivors.”

Photo, right by Barry Jantz: Valley Fire, viewed from Jamul

Established in 2003, the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund at The San Diego Foundation was created to prepare for regional crises and make grants to nonprofit organizations that provide relief to those impacted during and after a disaster. The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund grants to nonprofit organizations and not directly to individuals or families.

The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund (SDRDF) was developed by The San Diego Foundation to respond, recover and rebuild from, and prepare for, regional disasters. SDRDF collects funds and grants them to nonprofits serving the community.

Activated following the devastating wildfires of 2003, 2007 and 2017, more than $13 million was raised from thousands of generous individuals, families and businesses and granted for disaster recovery, rebuilding and preparedness with oversight from dedicated community leaders and experts on the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund Board.

For more than 45 years, The San Diego Foundation and its donors have granted more than $1.2 billion to support nonprofit organizations and strengthen our San Diego community. Learn more at SDFoundation.org and consider a donation to the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund, helping nonprofits and San Diegans affected by the wildfires.