SAN DIEGO FOUNDATION FOR CHANGE TO CLOSE DOORS; ORGANIZATION PROVIDED EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE’S SEED MONEY

East County News Service

October 1, 2021 (San Diego) – Since 1983, the San Diego Foundation for Change has been a catalyst providing grants for organizations serving our diverse border region – including $4200 in seed money to found East County Magazine.

But today, Victoria Danzig, Founder and President of San Diego Foundation for Change, announced that the organization is shutting its doors. In a letter to past grant recipients and supporters, Danzig voices not regret, but “satisfaction and gratitude,” adding, “After 38 years of serving the San Diego-Tijuana transborder region, the San Diego Foundation for Change has elected to dissolve, our mission fulfilled.”

The organization funded over $1.7 million awarded to fledgling social justice organizations and projects serving diverse and vulnerable populations.

East County Magazine editor Miriam Raftery stated, “I am sad to hear of this loss for our community. We could not have started our award-winning media site, www.EastCountyMagazine.org, without the start-up grant from the nonprofit then known as San Diego Foundation for Change. We are grateful for the opportunity grow our publication into one of the most widely read news sites in our region, also earning 127 journalism awards for our news coverage. We are forever grateful to the San Diego Foundation for Change, and hope that another organization may yet step forward to fill the very big shoes that the Foundation leaves for the road ahead.”

In addition to funding that launched our media outlet’s launch to cover news issues in our region’s diverse communities along with wildfire alerts, the San Diego Foundation for Change has also funded work in racial justice activism, criminal justice reform, public health initiatives, immigrants’ and workers’ rights projects, anti-human trafficking efforts, and more.

Danzig concludes, “The Foundation is proud to have been at the forefront of our region’s work toward equity and justice.”

As the Foundation winds down its operations, the organization announced that the following nonprofits will receive the remainder of the Foundation’s funding:

Alliance San Diego’s Southern Border Communities Coalition: www.southernborder.org

March for Black Womxn San Diego: www.m4bwsd.com

Pillars of the Community: www.potcsd.org

San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition: www.sdblackcoalition.org

The San Diego Women’s Foundation: www.sdwomensfoundation.org

UCSD Student-run Free Clinic: medschool.ucsd.edu/som/fmph/education/freeclinic

The Worldview Project, Cultures in the Classroom: www.worldviewproject.org