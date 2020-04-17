SAN DIEGO FUND LAUNCHES TO HELP ARTS AND CULTURE NONPROFITS AND ARTISTS IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

By Miriam Raftery

April 17, 2020 (San Diego) – Arts and cultural organizations across our region have been forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis. That’s eliminated major revenue sources for everything from small community theater groups to large organizations such as art museums, the San Diego Symphony and the San Diego Opera. Many artists have been laid off and are struggling to make ends meet.

Yesterday, the San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge Fund launched with $1.25 million in aid to help arts and culture nonprofits and creative individuals across San Diego County. Grant guidelines and applications will be available in late April at sandiegoracc.org. Donations are sought to increase the fund. You can donate at sandiegoracc.org/challenge.

Funds include money from the city of San Diego as well as from the San Diego Regional Arts and Cultural Coalition, the San Diego Foundation and private donors. They hope to raise more money with a goal of $2 million in total relief funds.

“San Diego’s once-bustling arts and culture scene has been put on hold because of COVID-19 and that’s left many of the artists and organizations that enrich our lives struggling to make ends meet like countless others right now,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in a statement. “The value of arts and entertainment has never been higher as we all follow stay-at-home orders, and that’s why we are launching this partnership to raise money and help local artists and nonprofits get through this crisis.”