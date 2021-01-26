SAN DIEGO GO RED FOR WOMEN EFFORT RAISES AWARENESS AND FUNDS OF HEART DISEASE FEB. 5-26

Source: Mission Fed Credit Union

January 26, 2021 (San Diego) -- Mission Fed Credit Union is proud to be a local supporter of the San Diego Division of American Heart Association’s (AHA), “San Diego Go Red for Women,” campaign. Go Red for Women began January 18, 2021, includes National Wear Red Day on February 5th, and runs through February 26, 2021, concluding with a much anticipated Go Red for Women Digital Experience.

The Go Red for Women Digital Experience serves as the cornerstone of this year’s Go Red for Women campaign. Go Red for Women launched in 2004 and became a campaign to raise awareness among women about their greatest health threat – heart disease. This campaign focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

For more information about San Diego Go Red for Women and about ways to donate, please visit https://www.missionfed.com/GoRed or text MissionFedGoRed to 71777.

