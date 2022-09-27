SAN DIEGO GOP CONFLICTED ON ABORTION? THREE IN RAMONA EVIDENCE A WIDE SPLIT

By Ken Stone

Originally published in Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Sheriff’s candidate John Hemmerling won’t take a public stand on Proposition 1 regarding abortion rights. Photo by Ken Stone

September 27, 2022 (Ramona) - The San Diego County Republican Party and the state GOP agree: Voters should reject Proposition 1, which would make abortion a constitutional right in California.

Democrats are a universal “yes” on Prop. 1. And a recent poll suggested that 69% of likely voters would approve this legislative constitutional amendment.

But in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham proposing a national abortion ban , the divisive issue has grown even hotter.

So how did Republican candidates on stage Saturday at the American Liberty Forum in Ramona address the issue?

They didn’t.

Times of San Diego interviewed two, however, and secured an email statement from a third — demonstrating a split in conservative ranks.

Corbin Sabol , a 32-year-old Navy veteran challenging Dr. Akilah Weber in the 79th Assembly District, said he opposes Prop. 1 because “life begins in the womb and it’s in the Constitution that says we have a right to life. You can’t murder life.”

Robin Joy Maxson , a 61-year-old Ramona community planner running for the Palomar Health board, was less adamant. She said she hadn’t read Prop. 1.

But the GOP-endorsed candidate ultimately agreed that a scenario exists where a woman, with consultation with her doctor, should have the freedom to abort a fetus.

County sheriff hopeful John Hemmerling , who declined to support the Families First Pledge and its anti-abortion stance, takes a third path: He won’t announce a stand on Prop. 1.

“As sheriff,” he said via email, “I pledge to provide fair and unbiased law enforcement to all 3.3 million people in San Diego County, regardless of their personal beliefs on religious and social issues that are not related to public safety. That is why I do not intend to take any position on state propositions or proposed federal legislation related to abortion.”

He explained why he backed away from the Solana Beach-based Salt & Light Council’s pledge:

“I support family values in general, but after discussion with proponents of the pledge, I realized they intended a much more narrow adherence to a social agenda than I felt was appropriate, especially for a sheriff who will represent all of the people.”