SAN DIEGO GROCERY WORKERS VOTE TO OK STRIKE AMID CONTRACT DISPUTE

UFCW Local 135 grocery store workers have authorized an unfair labor practice strike. (Photo courtesy of UFCW Local 135)

By Elizabeth Ireland, Times of San Diego

June 12, 2025 (San Diego County) -- More than 90 percent of voting United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 members at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores across San Diego County have authorized a strike if necessary, according to the union.

The vote, held June 8–11, comes amid ongoing contract negotiations between the union and grocery store parent companies Kroger and Albertsons.

The union, which represents more than 13,000 workers throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties, accuses the companies of unfair labor practices, including “surveillance, intimidation and retaliation,” during the months-long bargaining process.

“This strike authorization is not just a vote — it’s a mandate,” said Local 135 President Todd Walters. “We will not be pushed around or silenced. This vote shows that we are strong, united, and ready to do whatever it takes to win the fair contract you deserve.”

The bargaining committee has met with the companies 18 times since February, union officials said, but progress has stalled over issues such as staffing, wages and equity.

“I’ve been in every bargaining session,” said Cammy Fulton, a Ralphs worker and bargaining team member. “The companies aren’t taking us seriously. But this vote proves that we’re serious — and we’re not backing down.”

The final scheduled bargaining sessions are set for June 25–27.