SAN DIEGO HARP SOCIETY TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT AT MISSION TRAILS CHURCH, MARCH 8TH

February 14, 2020 (San Diego) -- The San Diego Harp Society will perform a free concert at the Mission Trails Church, 4880 Zion Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120. The concert will be from 3 - 4 p.m. The church is located up Zion Avenue from the Kaiser Hospital. There is plenty of free parking. The church can accommodate 150 people.

Then San Diego Harp Society is a local chapter of the American Harp Society. Harp students playing this year will be Gigi Accomozzo, Emma MInami, Isabella McCormick, Lauren Colt, Sophie Dimmick, Anna Reynolds and Megan Apostol.

Every year the Society presents a recital of their advanced students. This year there will be 7 young ladies, between the age of 13 and 17 playing tunes from the harp repertoire. The Society has been with us for six years, the first five when we were at Mission Trails Regional Park. In January 2019 the concerts moved to a new venue, Mission Trails Church.