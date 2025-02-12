SAN DIEGO HISTORY CENTER ACQUIRES BORREGO SUN NEWSPAPER ARCHIVE TO PRESERVE THE HISTORY OF THE REGION'S DESERT COMMUNITY

Funds sought to digitalize archived articles

Source: San Diego History Center

February 12, 2025 (Borrego Springs) - The San Diego History Center and Desert Media Holdings Inc, owner of the Borrego Sun newspaper, have reached an agreement forthe transfer of the Borrego Sun archive ensuring the preservation of the San Diego County community’s history for future generations.

The Borrego Sun, established in 1949, remains in publication today and is available through subscriptions and purchase throughout the Borrego Springs community. The archive being transferred to the History Center consists of thousands of files including pictures, articles, maps and clippings that document the history of the community over the past 70 years.

Located in northeast San Diego County, approximately 85 miles from downtown San Diego, Borrego Springs was envisioned to be San Diego’s desert resort, similar to Palm Springs. It was established by a group of businessleaders with deep tiesto San Diego and Los Angeles. Borrego Springsis the gateway to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the largest state park in the contiguous United States, and is internationally recognized as a Dark Sky Community for its commitment to preserving exceptional night skies for stargazing.

Historically Borrego Springs has attracted artists, Hollywood celebrities, golf and hiking enthusiasts, as well as those who love the desert warmth and wide-open spaces. In addition to Borrego Springs, the Sun has covered news for the communities of Julian, Ocotillo Wells and the Salton Sea.

“We are honored that Patrick Meehan, owner and publisher of the Borrego Sun, recognizes the important role the San Diego History Center plays in preserving this rare resource” said Bill Lawrence, President and CEO of the San Diego History Center. “Our goal is to not only preserve this history but to make it available to students and researchers.”

A member of the Borrego Springs community, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward to provide the funding necessary to facilitate the archive’s acquisition. Now the San Diego History Center is seeking financial support to catalogue and digitize the collection.