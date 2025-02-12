SAN DIEGO HISTORY CENTER ACQUIRES BORREGO SUN NEWSPAPER ARCHIVE TO PRESERVE THE HISTORY OF THE REGION'S DESERT COMMUNITY

Printer-friendly version
Funds sought to digitalize archived articles
Source: San Diego History Center
February 12, 2025 (Borrego Springs) - The San Diego History Center and Desert Media Holdings Inc, owner of the Borrego Sun newspaper, have reached an agreement forthe transfer of the Borrego Sun archive ensuring the preservation of the San Diego County community’s history for future generations.
The Borrego Sun, established in 1949, remains in publication today and is available through subscriptions and purchase throughout the Borrego Springs community. The archive being transferred to the History Center consists of thousands of files including pictures, articles, maps and clippings that document the history of the community over the past 70 years.
Located in northeast San Diego County, approximately 85 miles from downtown San Diego, Borrego Springs was envisioned to be San Diego’s desert resort, similar to Palm Springs. It was established by a group of businessleaders with deep tiesto San Diego and Los Angeles. Borrego Springsis the gateway to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the largest state park in the contiguous United States, and is internationally recognized as a Dark Sky Community for its commitment to preserving exceptional night skies for stargazing.
Historically Borrego Springs has attracted artists, Hollywood celebrities, golf and hiking enthusiasts, as well as those who love the desert warmth and wide-open spaces. In addition to Borrego Springs, the Sun has covered news for the communities of Julian, Ocotillo Wells and the Salton Sea.
“We are honored that Patrick Meehan, owner and publisher of the Borrego Sun, recognizes the important role the San Diego History Center plays in preserving this rare resource” said Bill Lawrence, President and CEO of the San Diego History Center. “Our goal is to not only preserve this history but to make it available to students and researchers.”
A member of the Borrego Springs community, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward to provide the funding necessary to facilitate the archive’s acquisition. Now the San Diego History Center is seeking financial support to catalogue and digitize the collection.
Patrick Meehan, Desert Media Holdings Inc principle, purchased the Sun in 2016 from La Jolla based Copley Press, the owners of the San Diego Union Tribune. Copley had owned the Sun for 55 years which has been an important part of the community. Included in the sale of the newspaper to Meehan wasthe mid-century modern Borrego Sun Building, located in the heart of the Borrego Springs community. With the impending sale of the building, Meehan determined a long-term plan to preserve the archive was needed.
“The building was built in 1960 to house the Borrego Sun offices and a bank.” said Meehan. “Then as the Sun expanded, it took over the full space. The Borrego Sun newspaper will continue to be published although at a new location.”
“We are grateful that Patrick has stewarded the community’s history through this archive and has worked with the History Center on its transfer.” said Lawrence. “We look forward to being able to share this treasure with all San Diegans in the future.”
About the San Diego History Center:
Founded in 1928, SDHC is dedicated to creating a healthy, vibrant and inclusive community by connecting, preserving and revealing the past, present and future of our region. The San Diego History Center operates its Museum and Archive in Balboa Park as well as the Junipero Serra Museum in Presidio Park.
