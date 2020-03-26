SAN DIEGO HOME/GARDEN LIFESTYLES MAGAZINE CLOSING - LATEST CULTURE CASUALTY

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles magazine was a common staple of grocery checkout lines.

March 26, 2020 (San Diego) - Just as the planting season blooms, San Diegans on Thursday were hit with the latest bad media news: San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles magazine is closing after 41 years.

In email and social media posts, the magazine said in a note posted by “SDHGL Staff”: “The April issue was our last. And, sadly we will no longer be continuing our website or social platforms.”

A message from the “team” — which redesigned the magazine in 2018 — thanked editors, art directors, writers, photographers and others for “for sticking with us, championing our efforts, contributing your talents and being part of the stories we so passionately told.”

News of the shutdown came three days after San Diego Magazine announced it was letting staff go and closing after 72 years — but hoped to return after the coronavirus crisis abates.

The home and garden magazine’s website listed 10 staff members, led by editor Wendy Generes. It wasn’t immediately known what their status was. Requests for comment were not immediately returned.

Mark McKinnon — whose family also owns KUSI — is publisher of San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles, with McKinnon Publishing a sister company of McKinnon Broadcasting, which owns and operates the independent TV station.

“It is within the world of television that Mark honed his talents and skills for a life in media,” said an online profile.