San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team assists animals at Rose Parade

Story and photo courtesy of San Diego Human Society

January 2, 2026 (San Diego) -- San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) deployed to Pasadena on Thursday morning to assist Pasadena Humane in keeping animals safe during the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl festivities. This marks the 29th year San Diego Humane Society’s ERT has deployed to support animal safety at the Rose Parade.

Five members of San Diego Humane Society’s ERT were on the sidelines of the parade route, working alongside Pasadena Humane to monitor and support animal safety throughout the event. This deployment marks a meaningful reunion between the two organizations, coming nearly one year after their teams jointly responded to the devastating Eaton Fire in 2025.

During yesterday’s Tournament of Roses Parade, San Diego Humane Society’s ERT provided hands-on assistance in two notable animal-related incidents:

A 17-year-old Quarter Horse: The horse went down with its rider on the parade route. San Diego Humane Society’s ERT safely transported the horse off the route for veterinary evaluation. Thankfully, neither the rider nor the horse was injured.

A 13-year-old horse named Jake: Jake, part of the Merced County Sheriff’s Posse, became stressed and tired during the parade. San Diego Humane Society’s ERT provided transportation and support for Jake and his handler to help them safely off the route.

San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deploys across the region and beyond to assist partner agencies with disasters, large-scale rescues and planned events where animals and people may need critical support