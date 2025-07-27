San Diego Humane Society celebrates end of quarantine for cat attacked by coyote

Photo courtesy San Diego Humane Society

East County News Service

Jan. 28, 2026 (Esconddo) -- Orange tabby Kyle has beaten the odds, and is looking for a new home.

Staff at the San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido campus threw a graduation party on Jan. 28 to celebrate Kyle's survival from a coyote attack last year. Kyle has now successfully completed his six-month rabies quarantine and is cleared for adoption.

On July 27, 2025, a community member saw a coyote attack Kyle near East Valley Parkway and North Rose Street in Escondido.

The onlooker acted quickly and intervened, getting Kyle safely away from the coyote, bringing the cat to SDHS' campus in Escondido for emergency care.

Despite the traumatic encounter, Kyle, a 2-year-old red domestic shorthair cat, survived the ordeal, ending up with wounds on his neck and chest. Kyle was then put under quarantine.

In California, a companion animal bitten by a potential rabies carrier must undergo a six-month period of isolation to monitor symptoms during the disease’s incubation period. That period is meant to prevent spread to humans and other pets.

To ensure Kyle was comfortable and had company for such a long period of time, staff let him serve his quarantine in a larger enclosure inside the office of SDHS Associate Director of Guest Relations and Animal Placement Rebecca Smith.

A small team of rabies-vaccinated staff was assembled to care for him daily.

“Kyle’s resilience has been remarkable,” Smith said. “From learning to play with enrichment toys, to enjoying window time and treats, he’s shown us he’s a fighter. His caretaker, Dani (Strickert), has been instrumental in his recovery and has become his biggest advocate.”

According to Strickert, Admissions Specialist at the SDHS, Kyle quickly proved to be a social butterfly.

Strickert said that Kyle is very talkative, "often holding entire conversations with staff and happily voicing his opinions – especially when he is hungry."

Strickert said that Kyle loves visitors, INABA Churu cat treats and snacks, "and even learned to sit and offer his paw on command within days."

While Kyle is "a cuddle enthusiast, he also enjoys taking indoor 'walks' in his personal enclosed stroller, eagerly greeting every person he passes from behind the net," Strickert said.

To celebrate Kyle’s graduation and clearance for adoption, the SDHS Escondido campus staff held a special graduation party for the complete with a graduation cap and gown, cupcakes featuring his photo, Kyle-trivia, and games with a "crochet Kyle" as the grand prize.

The San Diego Humane Society’s scope of social responsibility goes beyond adopting animals. The nonprofit offers programs that strengthen the human-animal bond, prevents cruelty and neglect, provides medical care, educate the community and serves as a safety net for all pet families.