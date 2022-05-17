SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY HOSTS WORLD TURTLE DAY MICROCHIP CLINIC

Chelonian pet owners are welcome to get their turtles and tortoises chipped!

May 17, 2022 (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society is hosting a special chelonian microchipping event on Saturday, May 21, 2022, just before World Turtle Day on May 23. Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Diego Campus, 5500 Gaines St., San Diego and the cost is $40 per chelonian.

In 2021, San Diego Humane Society took in 178 stray turtle and tortoises. A microchip with current information will greatly improve the chance of returning the reptile to his or her home. “You’d be surprised how far a tortoise or turtle can wander from their home,” said San Diego Humane Society Veterinarian Daniel Barbour. “The tiny microchip we implant either in their hind leg or under the base of the tail is like an insurance policy, in case your pet should get lost. The month of May is also officially recognized as Chip Your Pet Month, so it is the perfect time!”

San Diego Humane Society also currently has 12 chelonians available for adoption. In honor of World Turtle Day on May 23, the organization is waiving adoption fees for those turtles and tortoises Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22! To view the chelonians available for adoption, and find at which campus they are located, visit http://www.sdhumane.org/adopt and pick “reptile” under the “species” button.