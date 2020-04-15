SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY INVITES YOU TO WATCH PUPPIES AND KITTENS GROW UP IN FOSTER HOMES

East County News Service East County News Service

Ready, Set, Grow! gives the public a behind-the-scenes glimpse into caring for foster animals

April 15, 2020 (San Diego) -- While families are staying home, San Diego Humane Society is inviting them to watch litters of puppies and kittens grow up in foster care. This baby season, Ready, Set, Grow! will introduce the public to litters of adorable baby animals through regular updates and photos on social media and the Ready, Set, Grow! web page.

SDHS kicked off Ready, Set, Grow! by introducing a puppy each day on Facebook and Instagram from a litter of Chihuahuas currently living in a foster home. Updates on the Chihuahua pups will continue to be posted to the website so the public can follow along and watch their progress. Next week, SDHS will introduce the community to a litter of foster kittens – stay tuned!

With springtime upon us, baby season is approaching, and San Diego Humane Society expects to see an influx in animals over the coming weeks, from cats and dogs to wildlife.

“As the community responds to the impact of COVID-19, animals are still entering San Diego Humane Society’s care every day, and our lifesaving work continues,” a media release from the Humane Society states. “After all, seasonal breeding cycles won’t wait just because humans are practicing social distancing! In the coming months, we’ll see an increase from about 800 to well over 2,000 animals in our care each day. This pandemic is changing all of our lives, but it won’t change the fact that animals in our community rely on San Diego Humane Society to keep them safe, and pet families turn to us for help to keep and care for their pets.”