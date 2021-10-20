SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY OFFERS HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS

Costumes, decorations and trick-or-treaters could pose risk to pets and wildlife





October 20, 2021 (San Diego) -- In an effort to spare pets and wildlife the spooks of Halloween, San Diego Humane Society is offering some safety tips ahead of the popular holiday to keep everyone safe.

Creepy costumes, glowing jack-o’-lanterns and candy make Halloween a treat for kids and grown-ups alike, but they can be scary for our pets and even harm wildlife. San Diego Humane Society recommends keeping the following tips in mind:

• Stay In: Keep pets inside away from trick-or-treaters and other Halloween activities. To reduce stress levels, keep pets in an enclosed room with their favorite toys and with the television or radio on.

• Doorbell Damage Control: Excessive ringing of the doorbell can make some dogs bark and raise their stress levels. Consider leaving a note on your door asking trick-or-treaters to lightly knock rather than ring the doorbell.

• Keep Sweets Out of Reach: Chocolate and other ingredients can be toxic to animals, so keep candy somewhere they won’t be able to get into. Also, be mindful of wrappers and foil — they can be a choking hazard to animals.

• Costumes Are Not for Everyone: Just because animals look adorable in costumes, doesn’t necessarily mean they like it! Don’t make your pet wear a costume unless you’re sure they enjoy it. A simple Halloween bandana can be a more comfortable alternative to a full costume.

• Use Caution With Halloween Decor: Keep jack-o’-lanterns with flames out of reach of your pets, or use flameless candles to prevent curious pets from getting burned. Also, use caution with fake cobwebs and other decorations that could be a choking hazard for your pet — and inadvertently catch wildlife outside. We also recommend avoiding decorations with loops or closed circles, as foraging animals can inadvertently put their heads through a loop or circle and choke themselves while seeking a meal.

• ID Your Pet: Make sure that all of your pets are microchipped and wearing tags with a current ID. Opening the door repeatedly for trick-or-treaters creates plenty of escape opportunities for your pet. If your pet does go missing, a pet ID and microchip will help ensure a quick reunion. Microchips are offered at San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego campuses for just $25. To schedule an appointment, visit sdhumane.org/microchip.

You can find these tips online at sdhumane.org/halloween.










