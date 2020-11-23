SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY OFFERS TIPS FOR A PET-FRIENDLY THANKSGIVING

East County News Service

November 23, 2020 (San Diego) - By keeping them safe, your pets will be as thankful for you as you are for them!

Thanksgiving can be a very food-centric holiday, but is it safe to share what you’re eating with your dog or cat? San Diego Humane Society has tips to help make this a safer celebration for everyone:

Feed your pets their normal food. It’s best to stick to their regular diet of wet and/or dry food and usual treats to keep their digestive tracts happy. Avoid sharing prepared holiday dishes, which might have ingredients that could make your pet sick.

Offer some lean, white turkey meat. If you really want to share some of the meal with your pets, and they have no known food allergies or history of stomach sensitivity, save a small amount of lean white turkey meat (with no skin, bones or fat). Feed your pet in their bowl rather than from the table, so you can prevent future begging.

Avoid the following foods. These can cause anything from vomiting and diarrhea to liver failure or pancreatitis:

* Bones, skin, turkey fat and gravy.

* Stuffing and other dishes with onions, garlic, grapes or raisins.

* Anything cooked with butter.

* Desserts.

If you have guests, ask them not to share food with your pets. Your family and friends may mean well, but it is important to remind them of the potential dangers. You can also prepare some sealed snack bags in advance and let your guests use those treats instead of sharing from their plates.

Keep all food and trash out of reach. This can be challenging on a busy holiday, and pets can be sneaky — but it’s important to keep these items away from your animals.

Offer some pet-friendly fun. Give your pets a treat dispenser, such as a Kong for dogs, that will reward them as they stay focused. Toys can provide activity, distraction and comfort, so offer different kinds of toys. A new one, like a catnip mouse for your feline, can be a welcome surprise.

Provide access to a quiet place to retreat. To reduce stress levels, give your pet the option to step away to an enclosed room with their favorite toys and bed.

Keep fresh water available to drink. Dogs typically pant more when they feel stressed, so on a busy holiday, they may require more water.