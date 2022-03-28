SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY PRESIDENT DEPLOYS TO POLAND TO HELP UKRAINIAN PETS

Source: San Diego Humane Society

Dr. Weitzman was invited to deploy as part of Greater Good Charities response to the Ukraine crisis. Greater Good Charities is already on the ground assisting with the humanitarian effort. “As soon as the war broke out in Ukraine, we started looking for ways to support people with pets and animals left behind by this tragedy,” said Weitzman. “When we learned that our partner, Greater Good Charities, was seeking additional veterinary support, we immediately offered to help. Our goal is to make an impact for animals and people in this tragic crisis.”