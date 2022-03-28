SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY PRESIDENT DEPLOYS TO POLAND TO HELP UKRAINIAN PETS

Printer-friendly version
Source: San Diego Humane Society
March 28, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman, DVM, has deployed to Przemyśl, Poland on a 10-day mission to provide veterinary care, help set up a border crossing veterinary clinic and make arrangements for additional San Diego Humane Society veterinarians and animal care staff to support pets impacted by the war in Ukraine. Dr. Weitzman left San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus on Sunday, March 27, 2022 after loading veterinary supplies to bring to the ADA Foundation in Poland. Supplies included antibiotics, paid medication, syringes and gloves.
Dr. Weitzman was invited to deploy as part of Greater Good Charities response to the Ukraine crisis. Greater Good Charities is already on the ground assisting with the humanitarian effort. “As soon as the war broke out in Ukraine, we started looking for ways to support people with pets and animals left behind by this tragedy,” said Weitzman. “When we learned that our partner, Greater Good Charities, was seeking additional veterinary support, we immediately offered to help. Our goal is to make an impact for animals and people in this tragic crisis.”
Once on the ground in Przemyśl, Poland, Dr. Weitzman intends to provide daily updates with videos and photos. Media interested in covering Dr. Weitzman’s journey can contact Nina Thompson at nthompson@sdhumane.org or by texting or calling 619-372-0916.
Photos are here: https://bit.ly/3wEW7HW.
Updates from Dr. Weitzman’s trip to Poland will be dated and uploaded to the same link.
