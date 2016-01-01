San Diego Humane Society urging adoptions during overcrowding crisis

Honeycomb is one of hundreds of animals at the San Diego Humane Society looking for a new home. Photo courtesy SDHS

East County News Service Oct. 9, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to step up for animals in urgent need of homes. To make adoption easier, SDHS is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s "Empty the Shelters" national adoption event ( https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets ) and offering $50 adoption fees for adult dogs and cats through Oct. 15.

SDHS reported earlier this month that it is caring for 770 dogs and nearly 900 cats across its four campuses. With only 405 dog kennels, dogs are having to stay in half kennels, or with multiple dogs in one kennel. The strain is being felt across all SDHS campuses: the El Cajon site is at 248% capacity, Escondido 159% capacity, Oceanside 192% capacity and central San Diego 182% capacity.

September set a record with 726 dogs in care each day, the highest for the month of September in the San Diego Humane Society's 145-year history. This level of overcrowding impacts both staff and animals, reducing individualized care and putting pets at risk of medical or behavioral decline due to the stress of shelter life.

Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society said that by opening your home to a shelter pet, "you’re not only saving that animal’s life, but you are also making room for the next one who needs us.” “Right now, every adoption truly matters — it’s the only way we can make space and give these animals the care they deserve,” Weitzman said.

SDHS notes that adoptions:

Save lives: Every adoption opens space for another animal in need;

tay active: Walks and playtime keep both people and pets healthy' Reduce stress: Interactions with animals lower stress and boost mood;

Are good for heart health: Dog and cat owners often enjoy lower blood pressure and cholesterol;

Build connections: Pets ease loneliness and help create new human friendships.

SDHS is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday at campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To view adoptable pets, visit sdhumane.org/adopt https://sdhumane.org/adopt