SAN DIEGO LATINO FILM FESTIVAL GOES VIRTUAL SEPT. 17-27

September 11, 2020 (San Diego) – The 27th annual San Diego Film Festival hosted by Media Arts starts Thursday, Sept. 17 and runs through Sept. 27. This year, you can watch films from the comfort of home. View a video with some of the participating filmmakers. 

The festival includes screening of over 140 narrative and short films. 

For a schedule, visit https://sdlatinofilm.com/2020/08/21/27th-annual-san-diego-latino-film-festival-schedule/

 

Get tickets:  https://sdlatinofilm.com/tickets/ 

For festival showcases, see https://sdlatinofilm.com/showcases/.


