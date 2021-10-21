SAN DIEGO MAYOR GLORIA SPONSORS PET ADOPTION CAMPAIGN: FEES WAIVED FOR FIRST 100 ADULT ANIMALS ADOPTED OCT. 22-24

Source: San Diego Humane Society



October 21, 2021 (San Diego) – The San Diego Humane Society is hosting an adoption campaign sponsored by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Oct. 22-24. During the event titled #Gloria100, adoption fees for the first 100 adult pets will be waived. After 100 adoptions are reached, all adult animals will be $25.



“We are so grateful to Mayor Gloria for sponsoring this adoption campaign,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO, San Diego Humane Society. “There is no place like home for a pet and we are lucky to have a mayor in the City of San Diego who recognizes the importance of highlighting adoptions. Each time we find a pet a new home, we create space for another animal who needs our help.”

“I know what a life enhancing experience having a pet can be,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “Not too long ago, we permanently welcomed our rescue pup, Diego, into our home and it’s been pure joy having him in our lives. I’m proud to support such a positive effort in our city and I am hopeful that as a result more animals will find a forever home.”



When: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.



Where: San Diego Humane Society: 5500 Gaines St., San Diego, CA 92110



San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit http://www.sdhumane.org/adopt.