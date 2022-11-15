SAN DIEGO MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR AWARDED PANDEMIC CIVILIAN SERVICE MEDAL

By Chuck Westerheide, County of San Diego Communications Office

November 15, 2022 (San Diego) - During a major disaster, a county, city or state medical system may become overwhelmed with patients or, unfortunately, casualties of the disaster. The national government trains and sends out special teams such as the National Disaster Medical System Mortuary Operational Response Team, to assist in areas where their skills are needed.

San Diego County Supervising Medical Examiner’s Investigator Elissa Fleak, a member of the National Disaster Medical System Mortuary Operational Response Team, was awarded the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for exemplary service to the nation as part of the National Disaster Medical System.