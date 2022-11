SAN DIEGO MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR AWARDED PANDEMIC CIVILIAN SERVICE MEDAL

“The COVID-19 pandemic strained our country’s health care system and medical personnel for almost three years,” said National Disaster Medical System Director Michael Smith. “Ms. Fleak and her National Disaster Medical System colleagues served as a lifeline to hundreds of hospitals and long-term care facilities by providing temporary relief to staff, adding bed capacity, and improving outcomes for COVID-19 patients, as well as assistance to local Medical Examiner’s and Coroner’s offices. This medal is reflective of her selfless commitment to the public health and medical needs of our residents.”