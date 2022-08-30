SAN DIEGO MOTORCYCLE RIDERS TO HONOR FALLEN VETERANS AT MIRAMAR NATIONAL CEMETERY SEPT. 3: YOUR HELP NEEDED

December 17th is National Wreaths Across America Day and one local program is working hard to honor veterans

East County News Service

August 30, 2022 (San Diego) -- Freedom is often defined as “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” However, a special few Americans will forgo some of their personal freedoms by choosing to serve their country and its citizens. This selfless sacrifice is what makes every veteran a hero. In addition, when asked why they did it, many will answer simply by saying, “Because it was the right thing to do!”

At San Diego Harley Davidson on Morena Blvd., motorcycle riders and supporters will come together in the spirit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as they work to honor those who sacrificed all for these freedoms. On September 3rd, 2022, you’re invited be a part of a motorcycle Poker Run to benefit Wreaths Across America at Miramar National Cemetery. Registration is at 9:00 a.m., kickstands up at 10:00 and awards at 1:30 pm. Entry fee is $20.00.

Locally, volunteers for the Wreaths Across America program are working hard to honor every single veteran laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery but they need just a little extra help to complete the mission.

On National Wreaths Across America Day December 17, 2022 at nine area cemeteries, our resting veterans will be remembered and honored with a veterans wreath as well as having their name said aloud to keep their memory alive for family, friends, and their community at a time of year when they are missed the most.

Please consider riding or sponsoring veteran’s Remembrance wreaths. Each $15.00 sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest the morning of Saturday, December 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

To sponsor wreaths for Miramar National Cemetery or learn how to volunteer, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0452.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.



Wreaths Across America Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Dy6PE37g2k

What is a Veterans Wreath? Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_-EW6a_VAs&t=7s