SAN DIEGO MOVIE AWARDS BEST OF FEST FILM FESTIVAL DEBUTS IN BALBOA PARK AUGUST 2-5

San Diego’s newest film festival screens nominated features, shorts, documentaries, and music videos

July 5, 2022 (San Diego) -- Celebrating the spirit and achievements of independent filmmakers, the San Diego Movie Awards holds its inaugural festival August 2-5, 2022. The festival highlights films with budgets under $1 million, and seeks to promote the work of independent film makers, not only in San Diego, but across the globe. The three days of screenings will take place in-person at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park. View trailer.

The festival also includes a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association/San Diego and Imperial County on August 2, with a showing of “Not to Forget.”

Birth of a new festival

Festival founder and award-winning San Diego filmmaker Terry Ross sees the need to showcase work that might be eclipsed in festivals dominated by larger budget films. “San Diego Movie Awards is modeled, in part, after Slamdance, which grew out of a need for smaller budget international films to find recognition when Sundance became out of reach for smaller, independent films,” says Ross, festival Executive Director .

Ross’ independent films which include “A Castle in Umbria,” “Carving a Life” and “The Sweet Taste of Souls” have earned accolades and awards in numerous film festivals.

“As a writer, director and producer of independent films, the recognition received from a variety of film festivals has been invaluable in encouraging me to grow and develop as a filmmaker. The stories told by independent filmmakers are unique and important and reflect a point of view that often isn’t represented elsewhere,” says Ross.

In addition, SDMA is the only San Diego festival that includes a screenwriting competition. As the festival grows, the festival aims to connect screenwriters with producers and filmmakers with distributors so their work can find a broader audience,

Benefit for Alzheimer’s Association

As the centerpiece of the festival’s opening night, the San Diego Movie Awards will screen “Not to Forget,” as a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial chapter. Nominated as Best Feature Film, the movie depicts the struggles of a young man who is caring for his grandmother with Alzheimer’s Disease. Directed by Valerio Zanelli, the film stars Karen Grassle as Melody, the beloved actress who played Caroline Ingalls (Ma) in the NBC television drama series Little House on the Prairie, Tate Dewey as Chris and features academy-award-winning actors, George Chakiris, Cloris Leachman, Karen Grassle, Tatum O’Neill, Louis Gossett Jr., and Olympia Dukakis. There will be a discussion with the filmmakers and cast members after the screening.

Awards ceremony

Selected from a field of more than 400 entries, the award-winning films and screenplays will be announced on the final night of the festival, August 5. Best of Fest nominated shorts and films will be shown on all three nights of the San Diego Movie Awards. For a complete list of nominated films, visit www.sandiegomovieawards.com

Purchase tickets

The online box office is now open.

https://sandiegomovieawards.ticketspice.com/san-diego-movie-award-film-festival-edit

Tickets for in-person screenings are $20 for each block of films. Tickets for the Opening Night Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego/Imperial are $100 and $35 for the awards ceremony on closing night, August 5. All-access festival passes are $150. Guests will be required to observe and follow CDC COVID-19 policies in place at the time of the festival.

FILM SCHEDULE

TUESDAY - AUGUST 2

(OPENING NIGHT)

Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) Balboa Park

Benefit for Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial County Chapter

6:00 pm Red Carpet, Interviews, Reception with light refreshments

7:00 pm FESTIVAL OPENING WELCOME

7:00 pm Guest Speakers

7:20 pm OPENING FILM

NOT TO FORGET

Country: USA Runtime: 84 minutes Director: Valerio Zaneli

Chris, a young con artist is sentenced to take care of his grandmother who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. When he discovers his grandmother is wealthy, Chris plans the ultimate heist. But things don’t go as planned and he struggles between his painful past and his newly discovered family values. “Not to Forget” is a powerful and emotional film that raises awareness about a disease that in some ways, impacts all of us.

Featuring Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”). Tate Dewey, Academy Award Winners George Chakiris (Best Supporting Actor, “West Side Story”), Olympia Dukakis (Best Supporting Actress, “Moonstruck”), Louis Gossett, Jr.,(Best Supporting Actor “An Officer and a Gentleman”) Cloris Leachman (Best Supporting Actress, “The Last Picture Show”), and Tatum O’Neal (Best Supporting Actress “Paper Moon”)

NOMINATED: BEST FEATURE, BEST DIRECTOR FEATURE, BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3RD

5:00 - 7:30 pm - SHORTS Filmmakers Q&A follows screenings

BLOCK ONE - DRAMA SHORTS & ACTION SERIES

DRAMA SHORTS

Short One

IN SHREDS

Country: USA Runtime 18 minutes Director: Donna Magnani

In Shreds is a story of a middle-aged woman’s 40 year love with her husband, an old dress and the journey back to hope. Written, directed and starring Donna Magnani (“Last Temptation of Christ,” Quantum Leap,” “Prime Suspect”)

NOMINATED: BEST FIRST TIME FILMMAKER, BEST FEMALE FILMMAKER

Short Two

THE MISSED FLIGHT

Country: USA Runtime: 10 minutes Director: Ellory Yu

A chance encounter between a man and woman who were lovers long ago leads to unexpected revelations.

NOMINATED: BEST FIRST TIME FILMMAKER

Short Three

ENTITLED

Country: USA Runtime: 10 minutes Director: Kelsey Fordham

Lenna is thrust into the spotlight when the details of her sexual assault go viral. As her story spreads, lines blur between physical reality and the social media world when a swarm of strangers force their way into her home and frantically rifle through her belongings in search of answers.

NOMINATED: BEST DRAMA SHORT, BEST ACTRESS, BEST FEMALE FILMMAKER

Short Four

THE WITCHING HOUR

Country: USA Runtime: 19:16 Director: Steven La Morte

In Hell’s Kitchen, New York, a married coupled scarred by alcoholism, mutual distrust and perceived infidelity, discover love follows no rules and love is a choice.

NOMINATED: BEST DRAMA SHORT, BEST ACTRESS

Short Five

UNFILTERED THROUGH THEIR EYES

Country: USA Runtime: 14:25 Director: Frank Fazzio

Written, directed and produced during the pandemic lockdown, Unfiltered Through Their Eyes brings insight into how the pandemic impacted children around the world. Thanks to contributing global filmmakers and their commitment, the film brings a new perspective to the pandemic through the eyes of children.

NOMINATED: BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

6:20 PM ACTION SERIES

SAUCE BOYS

Country: USA Runtime: 45 minutes Director: Brian Gilleece

With time of the essence and mounting pressure from the brass, two hip detectives work to protect the sanctity of the game of hockey while investigating a slew of counterfeit pucks threatening the hockey-centric Sauce District. Written, directed and starring Brian Gilleece (“Westworld”, “Daddy Issues”, Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood”)

NOMINATED: BEST WEB SERIES

BLOCK TWO

7:10 - 9:30 PM

FEATURE PRESENTATION Filmmakers Q&A follows screening

BETWEEN GIANTS

Country: USA Runtime: 1:37 Director: Maxwell Frost

David and Maxwell cycle over 3,500 miles in the Himalayas at altitudes starting at 700 ft. and climbing to 17,480 ft. along a few of

the highest mountain passes on the planet, which included the "Most Treacherous Road in the World." Staying at Buddhist monasteries, guest bedrooms and ditches for two months, exploring some of the most hidden corners of the world, it was the people they met along the way that made this trip truly memorable, and provided healing for both of them.

NOMINATED: BEST FEATURE, BEST DIRECTOR FEATURE

THURSDAY - AUGUST 4

BLOCK ONE -

5:00 - 7:30 PM

SHORTS: UNIQUE PERSPECTIVES/DRAMA SHORTS

Filmmakers Q&A follows screenings

Short One

MOON TALK

Country: USA Runtime: 4 minutes Director: Michael Hawk

A new visual experience of a powerful endless force.

Having lost the love of his life Zena, Gizón the poet —inspired by the voice of the moon— takes us through a mysterious journey as he meets his greatest challenge: he must let go of time and space to be reunited with his love.

NOMINATED: BEST EXPERIMENTAL SHORT

Short Two

IMMORTAL GAME

Country: USA Runtime: 10:54 Director: John Freeman

Early in the 21st Century, Man has developed the technology to create humanoid androids with short, fixed lifespans. Ema returns to Earth with the hope of extending her lifespan. After discovering her creator has been murdered, she meets a new visionary poised to continue the fateful experiments.

NOMINATED: BEST SCI-FI, BEST ACTOR

SHORT THREE

LUCID DREAMS

Country: USA Runtime: 13:34 DIRECTOR: Kostiantyn Mishchenko

Lucid dreaming is an altered state of consciousness in which a person is aware that he is dreaming, and can control its content to some extent. Through stunning visual images, the film explores that mysterious state between REM sleep and wakefulness.

NOMINATED: BEST EXPERIMENTAL SHORT

SHORT FOUR

THE FORGOTTEN PLACE

Country: USA Runtime: 11:38 Director: Oscar Rene Lozoya

When Kip responds to an ad for a “best friend,” he develops a rapport with his potential employer, Eric. Over the course of the interview, the two men explore various scenarios for the way their relationship will play out. Adapted from a short play, The Forgotten Place is a funny, bittersweet and moving look at love and friendship.

NOMINATED: BEST COMEDY

SHORT FIVE

A FEAST THAT NEVER COMES

Country: USA Runtime: 16:22 Director: Maria Juranic

Four characters inhabit cycles within cycles of contentment, discontentment, inertia, movement, desire and betrayal. A story emerges-told through the marriage of music (Ex-Fiancée) and stunning choreography (ChrisMastersDance) – functioning as a set of nesting dolls, inviting you to uncover as many layers as you wish.

NOMINATED: BEST MUSIC VIDEO

SHORT SIX

THE HOOKUP

Country: USA Runtime: 12:48 Director: Alex Robert Mandelberg

Comedian Genevieve Joy tries a dating app for the first time... hilarity follows.

NOMINATED: BEST COMEDY

DRAMA SHORTS

SHORT ONE

MARISOL

Country: USA Runtime: 17:09 Director: Juan Escobedo

Marisol is inspired by the true story of a little girl from East L.A. who dreams of the perfect Quinceañera dress until her life takes a drastic turn after an incident of domestic violence. A story of hope, resilience and love.

NOMINATED: BEST SHORT, BEST DIRECTOR SHORT, BEST CHILD ACTOR

SHORT TWO

VICTIMS

Country; USA Runtime: 15:00 Director: Zachary L. Harris

A family's bond is pushed to the limits as doctors attempt to save a loved one from a drug overdose.

NOMINATED: BEST DRAMA SHORT, BEST DIRECTOR SHORT, BEST ACTRESS, BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING

BLOCK TWO

FEATURE PRESENTATION

7:45 - 10:00 pm

EST

Country: Italy Runtime: 1:43:42 Director: Antonio Pisu

Filmmakers Q&A follows screening

1989. The Soviet regime is almost over. EST is a road movie that follows the adventurous journey of three Italian boys in a country still under the rule of a dictatorship. An unlikely crew made up of three friends who, almost unknowingly, will know the story of a people’s struggles and their hopes for a tomorrow that may never come. NOMINATED: BEST FEATURE, BEST DIRECTOR FEATURE,

BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING

FRIDAY AUGUST 5

6:00 -7:00 pm

Red carpet, interviews, light refreshments

7:00 –9:00 pm

Awards Ceremony, meet and greet, reception and refreshments following awards presentation

EVENT INFORMATION

San Diego Movie Awards

Date: August 2 - 5, 2022

Museum of Photographic Arts at Balboa Park

Ticket Prices

Festival All-Access Pass - $150 ($65 savings)

Film Blocks - $20

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Opening Night Benefit

6:00 - 9:00 pm

Feature

7:20 pm

NOT TO FORGET

Benefit for Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial County

$100

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Block One: Shorts

5:00 - 7:00 pm

$20

Block Two: Feature

BETWEEN GIANTS

7:10 - 10:00 pm

$20

All Day Pass: $30

Thursday, Aug. 4

Block One Shorts

5:00 - 7:30 pm

$20

Block Two: Feature

EST

7:45 - 10:00 pm

$20

All Day Pass $30

Friday, Aug.

6:00 – 9:00 pm

6:00 pm

Red carpet, reception

7:00 pm

SDMA AWARDS CEREMONY

$35





