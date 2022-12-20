SAN DIEGO OBSERVES NATIONAL HOMELESS PERSONS’ MEMORIAL DAY DEC. 21

East County News Service

December 20, 2022 (San Diego) -- Before the winter solstice, the longest night of the year on December 21, the San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance will hold its sixth and final Tent Vigil of 2022 for at least 1,427 houseless San Diego County residents known to have died in 2020-22 per the County Medical Examiner. The tent vigil will be on the grass along Upas Street in front of the Balboa Tennis Club in Morley Field (2221 Morley Field Drive, San Diego 92104 at the northeast corner of Balboa Park) from 2-5 p.m. Donations can be dropped off from 1 to 5 p.m. including new or gently used tents, tarps, blankets, sleeping bags, jackets, socks, gloves, hand warmers, beanies, hoodies and sweatpants.

So far this year, 528 houseless residents of San Diego County died on the streets or in their vehicles. Last year, the death rate of houseless San Diego Co. residents was over eight times that of all San Diego Co. residents in 2021.