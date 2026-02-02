San Diego poet shares secrets and solace of a psychotherapist in The Best Sex I Never Had

Book by Susan Black Allen

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

February 2, 2026 (San Diego) -- San Diego resident and psychotherapist, Susan Black Allen has written her debut book of poetry – some are in free verse, some in more traditional structures.

Allen’s wit and emotional passion fill her gems. She covers many topics --- nature, sex and relationships, pets, her losses, and moments of pleasure. Other times, she seems to see and feel the world as others do --- some of whom may have been patients of hers.

Many of the poems caused me to ponder matters more deeply. Others made me feel surprising emotions. It’s one to cherish and enjoy over and over. I highly recommend this book if you like poetry or even if you don’t.

Here is one that I enjoyed:

“The Bees are Swarming

The bees are swarming,

Looking for a new home.

I have found mine,

Returning to the old.

“Sometimes to grow,

you need to spread out,

buzz a lot,

frighten a few people.

“Just because

You know how to sting,

Doesn’t mean

It’s time to die.

"Gather some friends,

Make a lot of noise,

Dance under the trees.

“Eventually, the honey will flow.”

Allen’s first poetry collection, The Best Sex I Never Had: Secrets and Solace of a Psychotherapist, was published by Legacy Publications in 2025. She has published essays and poems on mental health and parenting in The Boston Sunday Globe Magazine, for the non-profit, "This is My Brave," and in The San Diego Poetry Annual.

A Boston transplant, San Diego is now one of the top loves of her life. Ms. Black Allen is rather fond of her daughter Emmy, and fiancé Mark, too.