San Diego Pottery Tour Dec. 6-7 includes 7 studios in inland region

East County News Service
Dec. 5, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The 18th Annual San Diego Pottery Tour is being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7.
The annual event celebrates the flourishing ceramic arts scene in San Diego.
The sdpotterytour.com website allows those interested to view the work of participating potters, and helps plan a trip. The site allows the downloading of an interactive PDF map for the tour, with clickable studio addresses that go to Google Maps directions.
Organizers say that the 2025 San Diego Pottery Tour is bigger than ever, with 17 open studios and more than 60 artists showing their best clay works.
For more information, visit the group's website or see its Facebook page or Instagram page.
