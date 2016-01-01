San Diego Pottery Tour Dec. 6-7 includes 7 studios in inland region

East County News Service

Dec. 5, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The 18th Annual San Diego Pottery Tour is being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7.

The annual event celebrates the flourishing ceramic arts scene in San Diego.

The sdpotterytour.com website allows those interested to view the work of participating potters, and helps plan a trip. The site allows the downloading of an interactive PDF map for the tour, with clickable studio addresses that go to Google Maps directions.