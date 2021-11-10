SAN DIEGO POTTERY TOUR GETS CREATIVE WITH IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOURS DECEMBER 4-5

East County News Service

Photos: teapots by Michael Cusick of Spring Valley and Richard Burkett in Rolando

November 10, 2021 (San Diego) -- The 14th annual San Diego Pottery Studio Tour will take place on the weekend of December 4 & 5, 2021 from 9 a. m. to 4 p.m. each day. This free, self-guided tour will feature the open studios of many of our region’s best ceramic artists, spread throughout the area from Spring Valley to San Diego.

The 2021 artist list includes 30 ceramists and 10 studio locations, along with online shops.

Visit the website to see the map of the 2021 tour and work by participating artists: www.sdpotterytour.com. You can click the name of each potter on the map to view their works and learn more about the artist.

All in-person visitors are asked to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.