SAN DIEGO REGIONAL FIRE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PROJECT SAFE GRANTS TO LOCAL FIRE SAFE COUNCILS

$300,000 in grants awarded to 31 local Fire Safe Councils throughout the San Diego region

June 2, 2025 (San Diego) -- The San Diego Regional Fire Foundation (Fire Foundation) has awarded $300,000 in grants to 31 Fire Safe Councils (FSCs) to aid in wildfire prevention and preparedness, including community education to make their neighborhoods safer.

"Our goal is to make San Diego County the safest in the nation," said Joan Jones, Executive Director of the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation. "You are the boots on the ground," she told Fire Safe Council members."We have 13 new fire safe councils this year!" San Diego now has over 50 fire safe councils-- the most of any region in the United States - all supported by the Fire Foundation.

Fire Safe Councils are community-led, volunteer-based organizations dedicated to protecting homes and communities from wildfires. FSCs support their communities through various activities including fire-hardening homes, removing flammable plantings, hosting vegetation chipping events, installing reflective address signage, and educating and assisting neighbors with emergency preparedness.

In 2024, volunteers from FSCs invested 16,000 of their time in clearing 1.5 million cubic feet of vegetation, collecting 178 tons (356,000 pounds) of trash, metal, and e-waste; distributing 53,000 newsletters, and presenting 100 wildfire safety education events all geared toward making their communities safer for all residents.









“The time, energy, and commitment of these dedicated Fire Safe Council volunteers is amazing as they work in their communities focusing on educating homeowners about wildfire preparedness. They collaborate closely with fire agencies and foundations to implement projects aimed at reducing hazardous fuel loads, increasing defensible space, and engaging in other activities to enhance preparedness and prevent wildfires. The contributions of these volunteers are truly commendable.” said Julia Richards, Executive Officer of the San Diego River Conservancy.

For 35 years, the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation has been the only fire foundation supporting all of San Diego County. “We are proud to help fund the FSCs’ fire preparedness efforts, without which our communities and residents would be at greater danger from the devastating impact of wildfires. We are grateful to our generous major donors: the San Diego River Conservancy and San Diego Gas & Electric for joining us in funding the work of the Fire Safe Councils,” Jones added.

Photo, left: Joan Jones, Executive Director, San Diego Regional Fire Safe Council

“Empowering communities to lead in wildfire resilience is foundational to safeguarding our region,” said Brian D'Agostino, SDG&E's Vice President of Wildfire and Climate Science. “Fire Safe Councils are unique because of their hyper-local knowledge, grassroots energy, and ability to unite neighbors around shared solutions. We’re honored to support their vital work, ensuring communities have the tools and collaboration needed to build a safer, more resilient future for all.”

The following Fire Safe Councils are receiving grant awards from the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation:

Alvarado Estates Campo/Lake Morena College Canyons Chula Vista Crest Cuyamaca Woods Escondido Eucalyptus Hills Fallbrook Inland Rural Jamul Julian Kensington Los Tules at Warner Springs Mt. Laguna Normal Heights Olivenhein Palomar Mountain Potrero/Tecate Poway Ramona West End Rancho Helix de Oro Rancho Penasquitos San Diego Bird Alliance/Lakeside San Elijo Hills Santee Lakes Sorrento Valley Talmadge University City Via Crest Wynola Estates

The San Diego Regional Fire Foundation, in partnership with the San Diego River Conservancy, also awarded a $10,000 grant to support our East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts.

About the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation

For 36 years, the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation has been the only fire foundation supporting all of San Diego County with the goal of “Making San Diego the Safest County in the Nation”. We accomplish this by providing fire and medical equipment to all fire agencies in the County with over 250 fire stations. Additionally, the Fire Foundation works to prevent fires and makes community members better prepared in case of fires by supporting all Fire Safe Councils in San Diego County. Lastly, we help prepare our youth for a career in public safety by supporting high school EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and firefighting training; and with scholarships to new firefighters to attend Fire Academies and Paramedic School. Visit www.sdfirefoundation.org.

About the San Diego River Conservancy

The San Diego River Conservancy is an independent and non-regulatory state agency established in 2002. The Conservancy's Governing Board comprises state and local representatives and public members who form diverse partnerships committed to conserving these highly valued resources. The San Diego River Conservancy strives to accomplish its mission by preserving land, protecting open space, wildlife species, and native habitats, and providing recreational and educational opportunities. Since 2021, the San Diego River Conservancy has approved over $35 million in grants for San Diego County wildfire and forest resilience projects. https://sdrc.ca.gov/

