SAN DIEGO REPORTS 1,434 COVID CASES, 46 DEATHS AS POSITIVE TESTING RATE TRENDS DOWN

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: A man is tested for coronavirus at a drive-up site. Courtesy County News Center

January 27, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego County public health officials reported 1,434 new COVID-19 cases and 46 more deaths Tuesday as the positive-test rate continue to trend down.

Out of 15,634 test results received in the past day, 9.2% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked down to 9.6%. The rate has been trending down for over two weeks from a high of nearly 15%.

The latest victims of the disease were seven women and 29 men ranging in age from their 40s to 80s.

The vaccination super station at Petco Park was closed for a second day Tuesday for repairs following the storm on Monday. Appointments have been rescheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

However, a total of 242,738 doses of vaccine have been administered to date in the county, with 42,226 people — or 1.4% of the population — fully vaccinated.

Since the first local case last March, there have been 230,066 cases in San Diego County and 2,421 deaths.