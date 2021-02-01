SAN DIEGO REPORTS FEWEST COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN MORE THAN A MONTH

By Elizabeth Ireland, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Hospitalman Apprentice Jewel Guese, a sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Naval Branch Health Clinic, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, prepares vaccines at the clinic. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham

February 1, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego County public health officials Monday logged 1,082 COVID-19 infections — the fewest new cases in more than a month — and no additional fatalities.

The county’s cumulative COVID-19 case total is now 239,124, and the death toll remains at 2,619.

Of the 11,027 tests reported, 10% were positive for COVID-19, bringing the 14-day rolling average to 8.5%. As recently as Jan. 13, that average was north of 13%.

Although the county reported 342 new hospital admissions on Monday, hospitalizations overall continue to decline.

County health officials said 1,303 people in area hospitals were being treated for the virus as of Monday — with 392 of those in intensive care units, up 12 from Sunday.

A record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations — 1,804 — was set Jan. 12 and has declined since. In the past two weeks, the number of hospitalizations has decreased 23%.

A record for ICU hospitalizations of coronavirus patients — 438 — was set on Jan. 20, but has also declined slowly since with the exception of Monday’s bump. There were 37 staffed beds available as of Monday, which marked the 63rd consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases.

The county has received more than 497,600 vaccines and more than 320,600 have been administered. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said there is a normal lag in reporting the numbers, but 1.9% of the county’s population over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated and demand remains high.

To make an appointment or see a map of where vaccines are being distributed, go to www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.