SAN DIEGO RIVER CLEANUP IN SANTEE ON SATURDAY

Photo at Forester Creek in Santee by Karen Pearlman

East County News Services

June 27, 2025 (Santee) -- If you care about the environment and don't mind getting a little dirty, then a clean up at Forester Creek may be the perfect fit for you!

The San Diego River Park Foundation is having a cleanup event from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 28 at Forester Creek as part of the group's monthly Community River Clean-ups.

Volunteers are needed to work outdoors with like-minded community members to help remove thousands of pounds of trash. The three-hour event is part of a regular schedule of cleanups hosted around San Diego County by the foundation.

All tools and supplies will be provided by organizers. Required attire is long pants and closed-toe shoes. Other things organizers suggest bringing are a r eusable water bottle, hat and any other form of sun protection. For safety reasons, no pets are allowed at this event. Of note: t here are no restroom facilities at this location.

To sign up, visit https://sandiegoriver.galaxydigital.com/

Each year, San Diego River Park Foundation volunteers remove more than 200,000 pounds of trash from its namesake waterway.

Without the cleanups and volunteers, trash would be left to pollute native animal habitats, parks and public spaces, leach contaminants into the water, and wash out into the bay, onto beaches and become pollution in the Pacific Ocean.

The location of the event is 8665 Argent St., with c heck-in at 7:45 a.m.

Organizers ask those who are coming to park on either Argent Street or Prospect Avenue, and request that no one parks in the local brewery's parking lot.

Community service hours can be verified for those who need them.