SAN DIEGO RIVER CRESTS AT 12.5 FEET AS RAINS DOUSE REGION

By Miriam Raftery

April 13, 2020 (San Diego) — The storm surge has led to the San Diego River cresting at 12.5 feet in Fashion Valley – the ninth highest level on record in more than a century.

The highest ever recorded was in 1916, at 19.3 feet.

This is also the third wettest April on record for San Diego County at 3.63 inches thus far – and we’re not even halfway through the month.

Here is the river at 11.9 feet on Friday at Fashion Valley Road. When it rose in the afternoon, additional roads towards the east were flooded and closed.

Some areas received far more precipitation. For the seven days ending Saturday morning, April 11, Palomar and Mt. Laguna each got 7 inches of snow. Deer Springs got 7.9 inches of rain. Valley Center, Poway and Mt. Woodson all received over 6 inches of rain. Santee had 5.5 inches and La Mesa 4.8 inches. The Julian area had over 6 inches. Even the desert community of Borrego Springs received an inch of rain.