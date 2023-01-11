SAN DIEGO RIVER PARK FOUNDATION ACQUIRES LILLIAN HILL, 80 ACRES NEAR THREE SISTERS FALLS

By Miriam Raftery

Photos by Mysteri LeMay, courtesy of San Diego River Park Foundation

January 11, 2023 (Descanso) – To save a wildlife corridor and scenic vista from proposed housing construction, the San Diego River Park Foundation announced on December 30 that it has acquired the 80-acre Lillian Hill property. The site is located between Descanso and Pine Hills near Three Sisters Falls. It includes the only section of Sheep Camp Creek that until now was on private land. The site has sweeping 360-degree views overlooking Boulder Creek, headwaters of the San Diego River, as well as Eagle Peak and other scenic vistas.

It also serves as a natural wildlife corridor for bighorn sheep, mountain lions and other species.

Rob Hutsel, President and CEO of the Foundation, says, “The purchase of the property will ensure that the creek will remain wild – forever available or the wildlife that depends upon it as well as protecting the health of water that flows in it before it reaches Boulder Creek and the San Diego River.”

Donors raised over $420,000 and Back Country Land Trust secured $100,000 in financing to help the San Diego River Park Foundation complete the acquisition.

The property had been put on the market as having potential to have up to five houses built in its eight separate parcels. “By purchasing it, we prevent this from happening,” Hutsel said in an email to supporters. “We can begin to clean up the property, heal it from decades of use, and create a place where wildlife can roam forever.”

The property will be transformed into open space for wildlife, trees, native grasslands and other vegetation. Hutsel adds, “We will explore maintaining well placed recreation trails which protect wildlife and help heal the land while creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.” Anyone who would like to volunteer to be part of these post-acquisition efforts is urged to contact volunteer at sandiegoriver.org or call 619-297-7380.

Click here for full-sized Google Map including property boundaries.



You can donate to support the restoration of Lillian Hill at https://sandiegoriver.org/current_projects_lillianhill.html.