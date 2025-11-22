San Diego River Park Foundation takes action to protect homeless; hundreds in jeopardy from storms

East County News Service

November 22, 2025 (San Diego) – The San Diego River Park Foundation is leading efforts to help 323 people living along the San Diego River who are at risk from flooding in upcoming storms. In addition to checking on homeless camps and getting warnings out ahead of storms, the nonprofit holding a care package drive and seeking volunteers to help out, as well as donated items for these packages to help vulnerable unhoused people. “We all know that when it rains the river can rise quickly. Often this means that roads are closed and it can be a challenge to get around communities where the river floods,” an email from the foundation states. “Sadly, our recent census documented more than 300 people living in and along the riverbed. Many are at-risk due to rising floodwaters.”

There has been a lot of progress recently helping people to find better living conditions, but new people continue moving into these areas.

“Anyone that hasn't lived in the riverbed before may not know how quickly the river can rise. Soon places where people are living are underwater. Often personal items are washed away. Swift water rescues become normal,” the nonprofit’s email explains.

The River Park Foundation sends teams twice per week documenting where people are living and shares this information with local agencies and social service providers.

“When it is predicted the river will flood, we go to areas where people are living. These are often hard to reach areas on private and public property. We let people know of what is to come,” the nonprofit’s email states. “ We often partner with PATH San Diego or another entity who can work with people we encounter to connect them with resources they need. Then after the water recedes we go back to the areas and check on people. Once again trying to connected them with available resources, providing a few essential items. We check on their pets, too.”

If you want to be part of this effort, here is how.

TAKE ACTION

Volunteer create care packages, check on the encampments, and post flood warning signs. Sign-up

Donate items for care packages. Wish List

Inform elected officials that you are concerned about people living in the riverbed.

Organize a group or business to create care packages. For details scroll down on this page.

Bring items to a Care Package Drive December 6: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. an annual Care Package Drive will be held at Grant Park, 2310 Camino del Rio North in Mission Valley. Items most needed are soft energy bars, toothpaste, toothbrushes and biodegradable wipes.