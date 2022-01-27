SAN DIEGO SAILOR NAMED SAILOR OF THE YEAR

Navy opportunities take Philippines native around the world

By Lt. Myer Krah

January 27, 2022 (Guam) - Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 selected Petty Officer Johncarlo Legaspi as Junior Sailor of the Year.

“I love my job, and I understand the importance of it. I am grateful to also be rewarded for something I already love to do,” the first class engineman said.



The San Diego native currently serves as his command’s assistant material officer. In this role, Legaspi tracks the readiness of 14 Military Sealift Command ships which support warfighters from all of the U.S. Armed Services. These ships are prepositioned throughout the Indo-Pacific Region, ensuring Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps vehicles, heavy equipment, personnel and supplies are strategically positioned to support myriad missions.



“My job is important because it gives a snapshot of the readiness of our ships. At any point in time, we know who is up and ready to operate,” Legaspi said.



His area of responsibility is large, the operational tempo high and the mission absolutely essential, but Legaspi says he is no stranger to hard work and doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty. He inspects anything from the massive diesel engines on the Lewis-and-Clark dry cargo ships like USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2) to examining damage control equipment onboard USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1). He ensures the rapid and able movement of each vessel so they are ready when they are tasked.



In addition to inspections and tracking the readiness of critical engineering equipment, Legaspi also trains civil service and contracted mariners on how best to prepare their ships for their Ship Material Assessment and Readiness Testing (SMART) Inspections, which take place every three years. He examines calibrations on meters and gauges and identifies discrepancies that can be corrected on propulsion and auxiliary equipment, like air conditioning units or fuel systems.



“From the smallest detail to the largest piece of equipment, Petty Officer Legaspi’s oversight directly impacts our ships’ mission accomplishment,” said Capt. John Bub, commodore, MPSRON 3.



“Most importantly, at all times, he drives home the importance of safety throughout the ship, especially in the engineering spaces.”



In addition to his readiness role, Legaspi serves as a command duty officer, which requires him to interact with all MPSRON 3 ships’ masters and the staff of Commander, Task Force 73. As a duty officer, Legaspi tracks and reports maintenance schedules and progress, the health readiness of the squadron and tasking preparedness.



“His reports are always accurate and timely,” said Lt. David Jimenez, MPSRON 3’s senior watch officer.



Legaspi believes what he is doing is making a difference -- and perpetuates a family legacy of service.



“My father was a senior chief in the Navy, and three of my uncles served as well,” he said. "They had no problem with me joining, but they cautioned me against engineering. I guess they weren’t sure if I could handle it. Guess it’s just in my blood now.



“Not only did I want to prove to my family that I could do it, I also want to be a good example to my children. I work hard every day to show them that they can achieve anything they work hard at and put their minds to.



“One thing that is great about the Navy, you can join with nothing on your back, and they will clothe, train and educate you. I have gained a lot since joining, and I am not finished yet. I want to see the world.”



Legaspi joined the Navy in 2012 and first became interested in the engineering department during his initial assignment onboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20), originally homeported in San Diego but later forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan. Legaspi reported to Green Bay as a seamen recruit and left as a petty officer third class. During the Green Bay tour, he gained the requisite knowledge needed to elevate himself from workspace watch rover to work center supervisor in his division.



Next, he returned to San Diego for a tour at the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, where he served as the diesel engine technician lead.



At MPSRON 3 on Naval Base Guam, Legaspi works alongside active duty and reserve personnel and civil service and contracted mariners, all of whom support the MSC mission.



“Working with MSC has definitely shown me its importance to our Navy and other armed forces around the world,” Legaspi says.



“I wanted to see a different side of the Navy. This [MPSRON 3] job is unlike anything I’ve ever done. It has afforded me the opportunity to take on responsibilities I may not have got the chance to do until many years down the road.”



In addition to his primary responsibilities, Legaspi volunteered to serve as the command’s collateral duty diversity officer. Born in Manila, Republic of the Philippines, he says Guam reminds him of his initial home. He enjoys observing the rich and diverse culture on Guam and the surrounding Northern Mariana Islands. In addition, Legaspi says he was “fortunate” to be in Japan, where the food and culture in Sasebo opened his mind to duty assignments outside the continental United States.



“I am proud of my heritage, and I take pride in teaching the command about different cultures around the world and their significant contributions to our Navy,” he said.



Other collateral duties include command relations coordinator, Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society representative, assistant training officer and assistant afloat environmental protection coordinator. When not on duty or fulfilling one of his official roles, Legaspi enjoys playing basketball and volleyball and watching football in his free time. He also volunteers for community service projects in the local area.



“Petty Officer Legaspi is surely a model Sailor who always goes above and beyond,” Bub said. I know he will continue to pursue more responsibility throughout his career in the Navy.”