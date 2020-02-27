SAN DIEGO STATE FOOTBALL RELEASES 2020 SCHEDULE

Source: goaztecs.com

February 27, 2020 (San Diego) - The San Diego State football released its 2020 schedule on Thursday. Game times and television arrangements, including moves to non-Saturdays will be announced at a later date.

The Aztecs are coming off a 10-3 season in 2019, capped by a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. SDSU, which lost its three games by a combined 13 points, is one of 10 schools to win at least 10 games in at least four of the last five seasons.

San Diego State opens its 2020 slate a home on Sept. 5 against Sacramento State. Surprisingly, it will be the first meeting between the Aztecs and the Hornets.

SDSU then travels to Toledo on Sept. 12 for the first meeting between the two schools.

San Diego State returns home to take on UCLA on Sept. 19. Last year, the Aztecs defeated the Bruins 23-14 for their first win against UCLA in 23 tries (now 1-21-1) and first victory at The Rose Bowl. The victory improved SDSU to 5-1 against the Pac-12 over its last six games.

San Diego State opens Mountain West play the following week (Sept. 26) at Nevada. The Aztecs have lost back-to-back games against the Wolf Pack, including a 17-13 setback last year in San Diego, but still lead the all-time series, 7-5. Nevada was 7-6 last season, falling in its final two games to UNLV (33-30) and Ohio (30-21) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

SDSU then welcomes UNLV on Oct. 3. San Diego State has won five of the last six meetings with the Rebels after edging UNLV 20-17 in Las Vegas last year. The Aztecs lead the all-time series 19-10.

SDSU begins a two-game road trip in the Mountain Time Zone on Oct. 10 at Utah State. San Diego State rallied late, but dropped a 23-17 decision to the Aggies at SDCCU Stadium a year ago. It was just the second loss in the series for the Aztecs, who own a comfortable 12-2 advantage.

Next up for SDSU is a trip to Laramie, Wyo., to take on Wyoming on Oct. 17. San Diego State came back to defeat the Cowboys 26-22 last season at home to tie the all-time series at 19 games apiece. The last three meetings between the two schools have been decided by a combined eight points.

The Aztecs then welcome San José State on Oct. 24. SDSU beat the Spartans 27-17 last year in San Jose for its seventh consecutive victory in the series. San Diego State now leads the all-time series 22-19-2. SJSU finished 5-7 in 2019.

Following their lone open date of the season on Oct. 31, the Aztecs begin a crucial four-game November stretch with a Nov. 7 home game against Colorado State. SDSU downed the Rams 24-10 last year in in Fort Collins and now leads the all-time series 21-14. CSU was 4-8 a year ago.

San Diego State hits the road to take on Brigham Young in a non-conference game on Nov. 14. Last year, the Aztecs defeated the Cougars 13-3 on Senior Night at SDCCU Stadium to snap a six-game losing streak in the series and to improve to 8-28-1 all-time against BYU.

SDSU stays on the road to play at Fresno State on Nov. 21 after taking down the Bulldogs 17-7 last year and reclaiming The Old Oil Can trophy. San Diego State leads the all-time series 30-25-4 as FS went on to finish with a 4-8 record.

The Aztecs will look to avenge a devastating loss on Nov. 28 when they end their regular season at home against Hawai’i. Last year in Honolulu, SDSU suffered a 14-11 defeat to the Rainbow Warriors in effectively the West Division title game of the Mountain West as UH would go onto fall at Boise State 31-10 in the MW Championship game. Hawai’i ended up finishing 10-5 on the season with the aforementioned 38-34 win over Brigham Young in the Hawai’i Bowl.

The eighth conference championship game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 and will match the winner of the West Division (San Diego State, Fresno State, Hawai’i, Nevada, San José State and Nevada) and the Mountain Division (Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming) at the highest-ranked division champion.

San Diego State is accepting new account deposits on 2020 season tickets through the Aztec Ticket Office, while current season-ticket holders can also renew their tickets for the 2020 campaign.

2020 San Diego State Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 5 -- Sacramento State

Saturday, Sept. 12 -- at Toledo

Saturday, Sept. 19 -- UCLA

Saturday, Sept. 26 -- at Nevada *

Saturday, Oct. 3 -- UNLV *

Saturday, Oct. 10 -- at Utah State *

Saturday, Oct. 17 -- at Wyoming *

Saturday, Oct. 24 -- San José State *

Saturday, Oct. 31 -- OPEN DATE

Saturday, Nov. 7 -- Colorado State *

Saturday, Nov. 14 -- at Brigham Young

Saturday, Nov. 21 -- at Fresno State *

Saturday, Nov. 28 -- Hawai'i *

Saturday, Dec. 5 -- MW Championship Game (home of highest-ranked two divisional champions)

Additional game times and television arrangements, including moves to non-Saturdays will be announced at a later date.

*- indicates Mountain West opponent.

SDSU Ticket Office located at SDCCU Stadium Window E (619-283-7378).

