SAN DIEGO STATE FOOTBALL RELEASES UPDATED 2020 SCHEDULE

Mountain West schedule announced

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

October 1, 2020 (San Diego) -The San Diego State football team and Mountain West released its updated 2020 schedule on Thursday. Game times and television arrangements, including moves to non-Saturdays will be announced at a later date.

The Aztecs are coming off a 10-3 season in 2019, capped by a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. SDSU, which lost its three games by a combined 13 points, is one of 10 schools to win at least 10 games in at least four of the last five seasons.

San Diego State opens its season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. against UNLV on Oct. 24. The Aztecs have won five of the last six meetings with the Rebels after edging UNLV 20-17 in Las Vegas last year. SDSU leads the all-time series 19-10.

San Diego State hits the road for the first time on Oct. 31 when it travels to Utah State for a Halloween clash. The Aztecs rallied late, but dropped a 23-17 decision to the Aggies at SDCCU Stadium a year ago. It was just the second loss in the series for SDSU, which owns a comfortable 12-2 advantage.

San Diego State then welcomes San José State on Nov. 7. The Aztecs beat the Spartans 27-17 last year in San Jose for their seventh consecutive victory in the series. SDSU now leads the all-time series 22-19-2.

San Diego State will look to avenge a devastating loss on Nov. 14 when it meets Hawai’i at Dignity Health Sports Park. Last year in Honolulu, the Aztecs suffered a 14-11 defeat to the Rainbow Warriors in effectively the West Division title game of the Mountain West as UH would go onto fall at Boise State 31-10 in the MW Championship game.

SDSU begins a two-game stretch on the road on Nov. 21 when it plays Nevada in Reno, Nev. San Diego State has lost back-to-back games against the Wolf Pack, including a 17-13 setback last year in San Diego, but still lead the all-time series 7-5.

The Aztecs stay on the road to play at Fresno State on Nov. 28 after taking down the Bulldogs 17-7 last year and reclaiming The Old Oil Can trophy. SDSU leads the all-time series 30-25-4.

San Diego State plays host to Colorado State on Dec. 5 for Senior Night. The Aztecs downed the Rams 24-10 last year in in Fort Collins and now lead the all-time series 21-14.

SDSU is also expected to play a non-conference game on Dec. 12 against an opponent to be determined.

This year, all 12 teams will compete in one division and the two teams with the highest winning percentage among MW games will play in the eighth conference championship game Saturday, Dec. 19. The team with the highest winning percentage will be the host.

2020 San Diego State Football Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 24 -- UNLV *

Saturday, Oct. 31 -- at Utah State *

Saturday, Nov. 7 -- San José State *

Saturday, Nov. 14 -- Hawai'i *

Saturday, Nov. 21 -- at Nevada *

Saturday, Nov. 28 -- at Fresno State *

Saturday, Dec. 5 -- Colorado State *

Saturday, Dec. 12 -- TBA

Saturday, Dec. 19 -- MW Championship Game (home of team with the highest winning percentage in MW games)

Additional game times and television arrangements, including moves to non-Saturdays will be announced at a later date.

SDSU’s home games played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

*- indicates Mountain West opponent.

View the full schedule here