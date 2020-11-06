SAN DIEGO STATE FOOTBALL WITHDRAWS FROM BOWL CONSIDERATION

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 16, 2020 (San Diego) - San Diego State football head coach Brady Hoke announced this evening that San Diego State has taken the program out of bowl consideration and has ended its 2020 football campaign.

The Aztecs, who are bowl eligible for an 11th consecutive season, end with a 4-4 record, including a 4-2 record in Mountain West play. The league record, its best since 2017, places the Aztecs alone in fourth place in the conference standings. Three of SDSU’s opponents are currently inside the top 25 of the College Football Playoff Rankings.

San Diego State practiced for the final time in 2020 early this afternoon.

“Our guys have really been through a lot, I think more than any of us could imagine,” Hoke said. “They get to play a game they love, but with the uncertainty of being able to play in a bowl game we have made the decision that we will not play another game this season.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of this team with what they have been through and the commitment they showed to one another. Many of them have not seen their parents since May and we want them to have an opportunity to go home.”

The Aztecs rank among the national leaders in several categories, including fourth in total defense (283.5), 14th in scoring defense (17.8), 33rd in rushing offense (199.4) and 40th in scoring margin (+6.9).