SAN DIEGO UNIFIED VACCINE MANDATE CAN STAY, NINTH CIRCUIT SAYS, REBUFFING LAWSUIT

By Editor, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: A vaccination van operated by UCSD Health visited SDUSD sites and offices to provide COVID-19 vaccines last month. Photo via @sdschools Twitter

December 5, 2021 (San Diego) - A federal appeals court has denied a request to stop San Diego schools from enforcing the district’s vaccine mandate.

Friday’s ruling, by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, followed a San Diego Superior Court decision Thursday to deny attempts to halt the mandate.

The 9th Circuit agreed that the district is acting in the best interest of students, as opposed to discriminating on the basis of religion, as the plaintiffs had claimed.

“Appellants have not shown a likelihood of establishing that the mandate was implemented with the aim of suppressing religious belief, rather than protecting the health and safety of students, staff, and the community,” the panel ruled.

The court concluded the plaintiffs “have not carried their burden to establish a likelihood of success on the merits, or that they will suffer irreparable harm if this Court does not issue an injunction, or that the public interest weighs in their favor.”