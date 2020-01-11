SAN DIEGO ZOO AND SAFARI PARK TO DONATE ADMISSIONS FROM SUNDAY, JAN. 12 TO HELP AUSTRALIAN WILDLIFE AMID FIRES

By Miriam Raftery

January 11, 2020 (San Diego) – All paid admissions to the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park this Sunday, Jan. 12 will be donated to help San Diego Zoo Global’s efforts to save wildlife in Australia amid deadly brush fires.

Over 15 million acres have burned in Australia’s deadly wildfires – nearly 10 times the 1.8 million acres scorched in California’s fires last year. A quarter of a million people have been forced to flee, Reuters reports.

Scientists at the University of Sydney have estimated that as many as a billion animals may have perished, putting some species at risk of extinction. The bush fires have killed tens of thousands of marsupials found nowhere else on earth including koalas and kangaroos, as well as birds such as glossy black cockatoos, reptiles and amphibians.

Researchers from San Diego Zoo Global are in Australia working to rescue injured animals and relocate those in danger. Donations will also help provide food and water, as well as assist with long-term repopulation.

You can also donate to help the Zoo’s team help Australia’s wildlife here: endextinction.org/help.