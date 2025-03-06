SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK LAUNCHES SAFARI EXCURSIONS, A GATEWAY TO A SAFARI ADVENTURE

Source: San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Photo, left by Claire Sweeney: new Safari Adventure check-in area, courtesy of San Diego Zoo Safari Park

March 6, 2025 (San Pasqual) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announces the opening of Safari Excursions, a check-in spot and gathering place for your safari. Designed with comfort and inspiration in mind, Safari Excursions serves as the hub for all safari departures. Guests can check in, meet their guides, and take in the stunning surroundings before their excursion begins.

The launch of Safari Excursions marks the completion of a project that has been years in the making. Located about 30 minutes north of the San Diego Zoo, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is the perfect place to make lasting memories while experiencing incredible wildlife up close.

Photo, right by Claire Sweeney, courtesy of Diego Zoo Safari Park

Safari Excursions is a unique starting point for a safari adventure, inviting guests to share stories or simply soak in the excitement as a safari adventure draws closer. With thoughtful touches at every turn, the new Safari Excursions check in area has the story of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park woven into each detail and spotlights San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s conservation efforts across the globe.

Safari highlights include:

A Behind-the-Scenes Safari allows guests to venture deep into the Safari Park and get a closer look at their favorite wildlife. During these small-group tours, guests venture to exclusive areas not accessible to the public, where a knowledgeable guide shares how we care for wildlife and carry out conservation work in San Diego and around the globe.

Photo, right, by Miriam Raftery, ECM editor: Wildlife Safari guests get up-close look at rhinoceros

On a Wildlife Safari, guests will travel in the back of a covered, open-air safari truck with an expert guide as they venture into one of our expansive savanna habitats to get an up-close view of a variety of birds and mammals.

Roar & Snore Safari is an overnight camping experience that overlooks the East Africa savanna habitat, the Safari Park’s largest. Seasoned campers may enjoy a Classic or Vista tent, while those who prefer a more luxurious experience should check out our Premium tents. Campers enjoy walking tours, meals and up-close wildlife encounters.

Safari Excursions is now open to the public and inviting guests to embark on their unique safari experiences. Safari Excursions is designed with inclusivity and universal accessibility in mind, offering a fully ADA-accessible space and ensuring every guest can explore comfortably. With each visit to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and the San Diego Zoo, wildlife allies help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its commitment to saving species worldwide by uniting expertise in wildlife care and conservation science with a dedication to inspiring passion for nature.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 170 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children’s hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.