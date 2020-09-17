SAN MIGUEL FIRE DISTRICT SEEKS CANDIDATE TO FILL VACANCY ON BOARD

East County News Service East County News Service

September 17, 2020 (Spring Valley) -- The San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors is accepting resumes through October 6 to fill a vacant seat in Division 6. (see map)

From those received, the Directors will review and make a recommendation to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who may consider appointing a candidate into said seat. Fire Chief Criss Brainard will accept resumes of qualified candidates for submittal to the Board.

San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection District is one of the largest fire districts in San Diego County, covering around 50 square miles of service area, and providing fire and emergency medical services to nearly 140,000 residents.

San Miguel services the communities of Bostonia, Casa de Oro, Crest, Grossmont/Mt. Helix, La Presa, Rancho San Diego, Spring Valley, and unincorporated areas of El Cajon and La Mesa with a projected budget of $21,446,500 for Fiscal Year 2020/2021.

Directors of the San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection District uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of California. Directors must demonstrate the highest standards of morality and ethics consistent with the requirements of their position and consistent with the law.