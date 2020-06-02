SANDAG AWARDS $95,000 TO CITIES AND COUNTY FOR SHARED STREETS PROGRAM

Pilot projects to create safe spaces for biking and walking amid pandemi c

June 2, 2020 (San Diego) - In light of the current public health crisis and in recognition of National Bike Month in May, SANDAG created a new pilot program to support local jurisdictions with providing safe spaces for residents to obtain essential goods, services, and exercise.

The Shared Streets Pilot program gives cities the opportunity to designate temporary roadway modifications that create safe and healthy spaces for people of all ages and abilities to bike, walk, run, scoot, use a wheelchair, and move during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Similar programs are rolling out around the globe to support local economic recovery efforts by creating more space for people to dine, shop, and wait in line for essential needs while maintaining social distancing requirements,” said SANDAG Chair and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus. “As we safely reopen the economy, this program will ensure people stay safe while enjoying the outdoors.”

Each jurisdiction in the region was invited to apply for up to $5,000 to help implement temporary Shared Streets Pilot projects. In addition, they were encouraged to propose other potential projects that could be funded in the event not all jurisdictions applied. This was not a competitive application process – all of the 18 incorporated cities and the County of San Diego were eligible to apply.

Eleven jurisdictions were awarded Shared Streets Pilot program funding:

Chula Vista

County of San Diego

El Cajon

Encinitas

Escondido

Imperial Beach

La Mesa

National City

Oceanside

San Diego

Solana Beach

The jurisdictions awarded proposed a range of activities such as closing residential streets to thru traffic, enhancing signage to alert vehicles of shared streets conditions and closures, and creating space for local business patrons to walk, bike, and dine outside while maintaining physical distance.

To learn more about the Shared Streets Pilot program, visit sandag.org/sharedstreets.

