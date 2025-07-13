SANDAG LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY INPUT; ZOOM MEETING ON JULY 16

East County News Services East County News Services

July 13, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The San Diego Association of Governments is hosting a special online presentation/feedback session on the 2025 Regional Plan for unincorporated communities in San Diego County.

The meeting will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 16. Register here

The regional plan can be founder here

To comment on the plan, visit here

SANDAG's 2025 Regional Plan aims to enhance mobility and equity in unincorporated San Diego County through expanded rural transit service, microtransit shuttle zones and vanpool programs.

The Draft 2025 Plan is to be funded at approximately $126 billion, with a new funding strategy more streamlined than previous versions.

With a strong emphasis on social equity and community feedback, investments are being prioritized in faster-to-deploy solutions rather than major new rail projects — especially in light of funding constraints following the defeat of Measure G.

Measure G, the San Diego County ballot initiative that would have added a half-cent sales tax to fund regional transportation and infrastructure, was narrowly rejected by voters, with 688,922 yes votes (49.54%) and 701,639 no votes (50.46%).

SANDAG is using its Regional Social Equity Planning Framework to prioritize historically marginalized and underserved communities — including residents in unincorporated areas — in both outreach and investment planning

The active public comment period runs through July 18.

County Supervisor Joel Anderson has reached out to residents in the region to learn about and ask for input on proposed transportation improvements.

"SANDAG is our regional transportation planning agency which has a significant impact on all of us," Anderson wrote in an email sent to constituents. "It's important for everyone, especially in the unincorporated communities, to make your voices heard on what YOU want to see in your community when it comes to transportation improvements and options."

As it relates to unincorporated county coummunities, the draft 2025 Regional Plan speaks to several ideas:

Transit & Transportation Proposals

SANDAG is looking at somme of the following:

Rural transit enhancements: The plan proposes more frequent and expanded transit routes serving unincorporated areas — including daily fixed-route service and on‑demand shuttle zones — to better connect residents outside city limits to essential services and transit hubs

On‑demand microtransit: It includes 36 flexible "fleet service areas" (community shuttle zones) designed to offer localized, responsive transportation in areas where traditional bus routes aren't practical.

Regional vanpool program: Targeted to rural and unincorporated areas where commuting options are limited, helping residents share rides for longer-distance travel.

Expanded Rapid bus routes: The plan envisions adding 35 new Rapid bus corridors by 2035, some of which will serve or be accessible to unincorporated areas .

Youth Opportunity Pass continuation: The pass providing free unlimited transit for riders under 18 is extended regionwide, benefiting families in unincorporated areas where cost and service are barriers

The plan includes stop upgrades like shade shelters and ADA features, and safety enhancements that will reach disadvantaged areas often lacking transit infrastructure.