SANTA ANA WINDS AND WARMER WEATHER FORECAST TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY

By Miriam Raftery

January 29, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for San Diego County’s inland region. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today through 12 noon on Friday for San Diego’s mountains and valleys, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour forecast. In local desert areas, the wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. today to 6 p.m. tonight.

In addition to potentially damaging winds, the forecast also includes elevated surf at beaches with waves up to six feet, and a warming trend through the week with temperatures rising into the 80s by the weekend.

However cooler weather will follower, with a chance of light precipitation early next week.

Potentially damaging wind gusts are expected tonight into Thursday morning across Southern California, especially for portions of Orange and San Bernardino Counties. Winds could create hazardous travel to high profile vehicles.

Despite the Santa Ana Winds, the fire danger remains low due to the winter green-up and humidity above critical levels.