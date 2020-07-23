SANTEE’S OFF BROADWAY LIVE WILL START SINGING AGAIN JULY 31 AT NEW OUTDOOR SPACE

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

July 23, 2020 (Santee) -- Santee’s Off Broadway Live will start performances again ----outside of their theater on 9490 Cuyamaca Street. The theatrical company is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic by constructing a performance area and seating section in the parking lot.

Arts organizations have been hard-hit by the pandemic, which has caused statewide shutdowns of theaters and concert halls since mid-March, with no opening date yet in sight for indoor live performance venues. So like more and more businesses in other sectors, Off Broadway Live has opted to move musical theater productions outdoors.

“I called the City of Santee, ABC, and the property manager,” said co-founder Steve Rolf in a phone interview. Those entities gave him the green light. Bob Schulze is his founding partner.

The drive to keep the performances going was in part to fulfill season ticket holder obligations. However, the seating capacity for the Encore Supper Club is now 56 seats, down from over 90 seats before the pandemic hit.

But there are a few remaining seats for their non-sold-out shows.

“We’re sold out for every performance but August 7, 8, and 9,” said Rolf. The first show is “JukeBox 2020” which will run July 31, August 1, 7, 8, and 9th.

The rest of the 2020 schedule includes: “The Carpenters,” “The Beach Boys,” “ABBA,” “America & Bread,” “Frankie Valli,” and the “Best of All Encores.”

The theater company, now in its 8th season, is known for its high energy live musical theater performances.

To purchase tickets call: (619)988-5483 or visit www.offbroadwaylive.com .

