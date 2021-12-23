SANTEE’S STARLIGHT CIRCLE WELCOMES VISITORS TO VIEW HOLIDAY LIGHTS

East County News Service

December 23, 2021 (Santee) – Each year, residents in an area dubbed “Starlight Circle” decorate their homes elaborately for the holidays, drawing thousands of visitors.

The neighborhood is actually located on East and West Glendon Circle in Santee, off of Magnolia Avenue.  

 

Photographer Scott Lagace, who snapped the image in this story, offers these tips.

 

“Please be respectful of the neighborhood and their yards.  Please find a trash can to throw your trash away not on people yards. If you are driving through turn your lights off except for the running lights and watch out for people and dogs crossing the road. They want everyone to enjoy themselves while they are looking at the lights, eating kettle corn and drinking hot chocolate. I want to say Merry Christmas to everyone!"

 

View more of Lagace’s photos:

https://www.facebook.com/scott.lagace.98/posts/10221020791134913

 

Learn more at the Starlight Circle page on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/starlightcirclesantee/


